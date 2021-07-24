UPDATE: I-70 in Glenwood Canyon reopens after safety closure
UPDATE 5:27 p.m. — Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon has reopened in both directions Saturday evening after a safety closure due to a flash flood warning. There were no reported mud/debris slides.
No sooner had Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon reopened Saturday afternoon than it was closed again at 3:30 p.m. due to the flash flood warning.
I-70 was closed for about two hours in both directions between Rifle and Dotsero after the warning was issued a short time earlier by the National Weather Service.
The warning has now been lifted.
I-70 eastbound had just been reopened around 1 p.m. Saturday following a lengthy closure Thursday night and into Saturday. Westbound lanes had been reopened early Saturday morning.
