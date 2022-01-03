UPDATE: I-70 closed both directions through Glenwood Canyon for multi-vehicle wreck
UPDATE 11:33 A.M.: Interstate 70 is now closed westbound at the Dotsero exit, mile marker 133, and eastbound at the Glenwood Springs exit, mile marker 116, for a wreck.
On Twitter, the Colorado State Patrol reported the wreck involved 17 vehicles.
#BREAKING ROAD CLOSED due to multi-car crash in Glenwood Canyon. I-70 is closed in both directions due to a 17 car crash (15 cars and 2 CMV's). Injuries are reported. Emergency crews are on scene trying to clear the incident. #COtraffic— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) January 3, 2022
January 3, 2022
Original story:
Interstate 70 eastbound is closed at the Glenwood Springs exit, mile marker 116, for a wreck, according to a Garfield County alert sent shortly before 10 a.m. Monday morning, Jan. 3.
