Up and at ’em: Get in early morning run with Friends of Moffat County Education Wake the Whittler 5K

The crowd is off and running during the Wake the Whittler 5K.

Andy Bockelman

The annual Wake the Whittler 5K and One-Mile Fun Run takes place Saturday, June 15 at Loudy-Simpson Park leading up to the final day of Whittle the Wood Rendezvous.

Wake the Whittler, the first in a series of summer running events hosted by Friends of Moffat County Education, starts registration at 7 a.m., with the 5K kicking off at 8 a.m. and the Fun Run following.

All runners will receive a t-shirt and the top male and female runners in each age group will take home prizes. The cost is $20 for adults 18 and older, free to kids.

Funds benefit FMCE’s work with local schools and this year will specifically support area school’s robotics programs and other STEM projects.

For more information, contact info@moffatcountyeducation.org.