Unmarked delivery van raises suspicion: On the Record — Tuesday, Nov. 20

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, Nov. 20

2:04 a.m. On the 1100 block of Barclay Street, officers with the Craig Police Department investigated a report of a stolen vehicle and discovered the reporting person’s son had taken the car.

10:03 a.m. On Jeremiah Drive, officers received a report of a car alarm going off for 20 minutes. The owner of the car was on the scene. The owner was locked out of the vehicle and attempting to get back in.

10:21 a.m. In Craig, officers attempted to make a warrant arrest.

2:04 p.m. In Craig, a man from Texas reported his email had been hacked and discovered the hack originated in Craig. Officers were unable to contact anyone. The incident is under investigation.

Recommended Stories For You

3:08 p.m. On 2000 West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a shoplifter and arrested a 21-year-old Craig man on suspicion of unlawful possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia, and theft of clothing.

4:29 p.m. On 10th Street, officers responded to a report of a white box van without plates or markings traveling around town. The caller was concerned the vehicle’s occupants might be marking homes for burglary. Officers contacted the driver and learned it was a FedEx rental van.

7:32 p.m. In Craig, officers received a Safe2Tell report. The incident is under investigation.