Unlocking confidence: 7 questions and answers with Moffat County national DECA qualifier MaKala Herndon

Moffat County High School's MaKala Herndon holds up her DECA state honors. Herndon qualified for the national level of the program.

Courtesy Photo

It looks like Moffat County High School’s DECA program will be represented once again at the national level.

The members of DECA — Distributive Education Clubs of America — attended the state event Feb. 22 to 25 at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs.

Moffat County High School DECA students gather around a banister at The Broadmoor.

Courtesy Photo

MCHS saw 11 competitors qualify for state in December and taking the highest placement — and a qualification for the International Career Development Conference in late April — was MaKala Herndon.

Herndon is among a dozen students who will also compete in the FBLA — Future Business Leaders of America — April state event after qualifying in February.

Herndon, an MCHS senior who plans to study in the medical field upon graduation, discussed her time in the DECA and FBLA programs and what she looks forward to most about the next level.

Craig Press: What all does your event involve during a competition?

Herndon: I qualified in Accounting Applications and placed fourth at state. This event involves role-playing as an accountant in many different scenarios and I have a judge who grades my knowledge on accounting basics along with an overall presentation of the information as well.

How did you feel when you learned you’d be going to the next big level?

I was extremely excited when I found out. The competition is being held in Nashville, Tennessee and that has always been a place I’ve wanted to visit. This is my first time making it nationals.

What kind of work goes into preparing for your part of DECA?

Preparation includes the studying of all accounting terms and developing an understanding of how accounting works and it’s importance to a business.

How long have you been involved in DECA and FBLA, and have you changed up what kind of events you do each year or has it always been the same?

This is my second year in both DECA and FBLA, and I wish I would’ve joined my freshman year. I have done accounting applications both years.

What do you enjoy most about being part of a program like this?

I love being with my teammates. Whether it be playing cards as a group or having to figure out how to get out of breakout rooms, we all have so much fun.

How do you feel DECA/FBLA have prepared you for the career world?

DECA/FBLA has unlocked a part of me I never thought I could. Because of these clubs I have better speaking skills, confidence within myself, and a better problem-solving ability.

Anything else you want to mention about everything this has meant to you during your time in high school?

I just want to thank everyone who supported me such as my adviser Krista Schenck and my family. I wouldn’t be who I am today without DECA/FBLA.