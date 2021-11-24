United Way’s Getting Ahead program celebrates 11 new grads

Moffat County United Way



United Way in Craig is celebrating 11 new graduates in its Getting Ahead program. As part of the 18-session class, students are taught and given resources to further advance their success, including workforce skills, money management and goal-setting.

With these skills, graduates have the skills to create a more sound future for themselves and their families. Samantha Wilson, Community Impact Coordinator for United Way, said that graduates who go through the program investigate different aspects of the community to develop connections and resources to learn about skills.

“Graduation is a special event for our investigators. For some of them, this is their first experience of graduation. Getting Ahead is an incredible program where we investigate some tough topics. We are honored to have the opportunity to continue to support and encourage our graduates,” Wilson said in a press release. “Graduates of the program also receive support from the Moffat County United Way Community Impact Coordinator for two years through monthly group and one-on-one meetings.”

The program now has 181 graduates. Applications are now being accepted for the next class that begins in January.