United Way receives $4,500 in funding to relieve local poverty

Moffat County United Way provides resources and service for local community members in need.

Amber Delay/Craig Press

Moffat County United Way has received grant funding from two local agencies for the self-sufficiency program that aims to alleviate poverty in the community.

Last week United Way announced that the program received $4,500 in funding from Walmart Community Grant program and Yampa Valley Electric Association’s Operation Round-Up.

The funding will be used to implement the Bridges Out of Poverty Program, which works with individuals experiencing poverty as well as the community as a whole to break down barriers to financial stability.

Bridges Out of Poverty, which is led by Community Impact Coordinator Cyndee Stamper Lougee, uses three different methods to impact local poverty. Community workshops are held for local employers and service providers to better understand poverty and how to work with individuals who face daily instability.

The program works directly with individuals who are living in poverty, through the Getting Ahead classes, to help identify barriers and resources that can help them achieve long term self-sufficiency. The other component of the program works with high school youth to help them build resources and create a plan for a future where they can be financially independent.

Stamper said in a statement that Bridges Out of Poverty was awarded $2,500 from the Walmart Community Grant, which is issued to local nonprofits at the discretion of individual stores.

“We are very thankful to be recipients of this grant from Walmart Community Grant and our local Walmart,” Stamper said. “Walmart is a valuable organization and employer in our community and their support of our program is an honor.”

The Program also received $2,000 in funding from Operation Round Up, which is a project of Yampa Valley Electric Association where members round up their electric bill to the nearest dollar each month and the amount collected is granted to community organizations each year.

“It is such an honor to receive a grant from Yampa Valley Electric Association because the funding was raised locally and awarded to nonprofits in our valley,“ Stamper said.

Operation Round Up has funded organizations and projects across all different focuses including, arts and culture, conservation and environment, and crisis services. The funding reaches across the entire Yampa Valley in both Routt and Moffat County.

“I am grateful to the Operation Round Up committee for believing in the work we do and the continued support for our program,” Stamper said.

Anyone who is interested in participating in Bridges Out of Poverty, or knows someone who might benefit from taking the Getting Ahead class, can contact Cyndee at 970-326-6222 or cic@unitedwaymoffat.org .