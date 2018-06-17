United Way of Moffat County receives $15K grant from Yampa Valley Electric Association

CRAIG — Moffat County United Way announced recently that its Community Impact Program has received a $15,000 grant from Operation RoundUp, a Yampa Valley Electric Association project.

According to a news release from YVEA, funding was granted to implement two aspects of the Bridges Out of Poverty initiative — community education classes and the Getting Ahead in a Just-Gettin'-By World class.

Community education classes are offered to a variety of groups, including social services staff, local law enforcement, elected officials, nonprofits, private businesses and school district employees to help them learn about poverty in the community. The Getting Ahead in a Just-Gettin'-By World class is for people who are living in daily instability and want to build resources and a plan for a more stable life. The Getting Ahead class facilitator works closely with participants through the course of 18 sessions, then offers up to two years of support through monthly group meetings and individual support sessions.

"It is quite an honor to receive a grant from Yampa Valley Electric Association, because the funding was raised in our valley and awarded to nonprofits in our valley, too, "Kristen Vigil, community impact coordinator for Moffat County United Way, wrote in the news release. "I am grateful to the Operation RoundUp committee for believing in the work we do."

Those who are interested in participating in a Bridges Out of Poverty training, know someone who would benefit from taking the Getting Ahead class or have questions about the Community Impact Program are asked to contact Vigil at 970-326-6222 or kristen@unitedwaymoffat.org.

Operation RoundUp rounds up YVEA members' electric bill to the nearest dollar each month, and the change is granted to community organizations each year.