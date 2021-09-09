United Way kicks off annual giving campaign with donation matches from Yampa Valley Bank

Yampa Valley Bank will match donations to the United Way of Moffat County Friday up to $7,500 for a total of $15,000.

Friday is the kickoff for the United Way’s annual campaign, and for those in the area who don’t donate through a workplace already — or who want to donate more — the bank is stepping up yet again to double donations.

“The United Way focuses on health and human services, we fund agencies and services in our community that people need every day,” said United Way of Moffat County president Kristen Olson Vigil. “From home health and hospice services to Horizons, Boys & Girls Clubs, so may facets United Way is involved in. That’s why it’s so impactful to us to have this kickoff.”

Olson Vigil noted that this was a fully local effort for the area’s own United Way.

“What’s special about local United Ways like ours is the money raised here stays here,” she said. “We work really hard to serve our community and make sure people’s dollars go toward serving our community.”

Folks can donate Friday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Yampa Valley Bank in Craig, 435 Mack Lane. They can also donate by text by sending the word CRAIG to the number 91999.