United Way grant application period closes Jan. 12 – Business Buzz

Moffat County United Way, Moffat County Human Resource Council and the Key Club/Youth United Way are accepting funding applications for 2018. One or all applications may be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12 to the United Way, located in Suite 2 at 504 West Victory Way, Craig. Late applications will not be accepted. For more information or to obtain an application, call Moffat County United Way Executive Director Amanda Arnold at 970-824-6222.



Festival of Trees celebrates 'Christmas Around the World'



Christmas Around the World is the theme of the sixth annual Festival of Trees, now on display in the atrium of the Moffat County Courthouse. The exhibit of trees, decorated by area nonprofits, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through Jan. 5. Visitors are invited to vote on their favorite tree, with prizes going to the winning nonprofits.



Locals Love you more shopping contest ends Dec. 31



The Downtown Business Association is running its Locals Love You More Contest through Dec. 31. To participate, shoppers must keep their receipts from more than 40 local participating businesses. The list of businesses can be found at KS Kreations, Downtown Books and The Community Budget Center. For every $250 in receipts collected, participants will receive one entry into the contest. A drawing will be held Jan. 3.



The goal is to get Craig and Moffat County residents to shop locally, said DBA President Karen Brown. Winners will receive $250 in spree bucks. For more information, call Brown at 970-824-7898.



Moffat County United Way offer tax help



Moffat County United Way is offering free income tax assistance for people who earn less than $54,000 a year and have simple tax returns. Appointment are required, and most appointments take less than 30 minutes.

Northwest Colorado Center for Independence is offering transportation for individuals who need it. Help will be given from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8 and from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 9 in room 201 of the CNCC Bell Tower Building, 50 College Drive.

The service is free, but qualifying individuals must bring identification, Social Security numbers for family and financial statements (W-2, W-2G, 1099-R, 1099-MISC, bank statements, total paid for day care, health insurance statements, etc.) to the appointment. To learn more and make an appointment, call Moffat County United Way Community Impact Coordinator Kristen Vigil at 970-326-6222.

