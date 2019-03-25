United Mines Workers of America Union #1799 in Craig gifts $2K to community kitchen

The local mine workers union has made a final contribution to the community ahead of its dissolution.

“Once Fran Lux knew that the local United Mine Workers of America Union #1799 was to be disbanded, he set about wondering how some of the final funds could help support our community,” Diane King wrote in an email on behalf of St. Michael’s Church.

She added that he requested the union donate $2,000 to the Community Soup Kitchen operated at the church, and his request was granted by union members.

“These funds will help our local community kitchen to continue to serve meals 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays to anyone who enjoys a good meal and good company,” King said. The kitchen is located in the basement of St. Michael’s Parish, 678 School St.

The community kitchen is funded entirely by donations and volunteers.

“Thank you, United Mine Union #1799, for supporting this Craig Community Outreach Program," King said.