United Airlines pilot faces indecent exposure charge after standing nude in front of Denver International Airport hotel window

A United Airlines pilot admits he stood naked in the window of his 10th-floor room at the Westin Hotel at Denver International Airport, but says he had no idea he was visible to anyone inside the main terminal — and he’s horrified to now face a criminal charge of indecent exposure.

“We’re not disputing the fact that I was standing nude in front of the hotel window,” 54-year-old Capt. Andrew Collins said of the Sept. 20 incident when reached at his Leesburg, Va., home Monday.

Collins, a 22-year veteran of the airline, acknowledged that witnesses — including some fellow United Airlines employees — offered different accounts of what happened during his stay at the hotel across from the glass wall of DIA’s canopied main terminal.

One federal Transportation Security Administration officer told police he could see Collins “touching himself” and waving at him. That’s absurd, Collins said, adding that he had never previously been arrested for anything in his life.

