Unique situation offers additional time for seniors to apply for local scholarships

Moffat County High School graduates receive acknowledgement for scholarships during Saturday's ceremony.

Andy Bockelman

The coronavirus has thrown a wrench into everyday life, but for local Moffat County High School seniors, now might be a perfect time to really pursue scholarships available to them.

Currently, the Moffat County School District’s website has roughly 30 scholarships available to Moffat County seniors, ranging from the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, to Craig Rotary, Kiwanis Club, and more.

With schools closed down due to COVID-19, spring sports and after-school activities suspended until mid-April, and a stay-at-home order in affect from Gov. Jared Polis, there’s no better time than now to apply for scholarships available locally to help students go to a four-year college, a trade school, or whatever the next phase in life is.

Paula Duzik has been in charge of scholarships at the high school for the last 18 years. She’s well-versed in the ins and outs of the scholarship application, but this new set-up due to COVID-19 has thrown things for a loop.

Still, she’s pushing the scholarship opportunity every chance she gets to help students succeed, including sending seniors daily emails regarding scholarship opportunities.

“I push it physically, constantly, when we’re at school,” Duzik said. “But we obviously can’t do that right now… I have no expectations for this process, because we’ve never lived through something like this before. We’re just going to continue to create opportunities for kids.”

One scholarship program that has an opportunity to help a handful of students locally is the Craig Rotary Club. The Rotary Club is offering four $1,000 scholarships for high school seniors. Really, the application process is simple: students have to talk about themselves.

“We’re looking to find out as much about the person as possible since we don’t know them from Adam,” Randy Looper said. “When it comes to scholarships, the people that are going to apply and complete them already have good grades and are involved in a lot of things at school, so just tell us about you and tell us why you want to go to college, a trade school, a tech school, or a community college. Tell us why you should be picked.”

Nearly all of the scholarships available to students have pushed back their deadlines due to the COVID-19 impact on the state, forcing schools to close and students to learn from home. That added time should allow more students to send in applications.

With the deadlines pushed back, Duzik is hoping that students and staff can return to school before May, which would allow her time to help students directly when it comes to applying.

“Scholarship donors know the unique situation we’re facing not only locally, but statewide and across the world,” Duzik said. “This is something we’ve never had to deal with before, so that’s why I wanted to push deadlines back. Hopefully we’re going to be back before May; that’s my hope. Then I can really push the kids to apply and take advantage of what’s available to them.”

SCHOLARSHIPS CURRENTLY AVAILABLE

All scholarship information is available through the Canvas classroom students work in, Duzik said. Parents can visit the school’s counselor page to find more information on the scholarships currently available.

Scholarships currently available are the following:

Imagine America Foundation is offering several scholarships to students attending a trade school. Log on to https://www.imagine-america.org/high-school-scholarships-colorado-trade-schools/ for more information and an application

is offering several scholarships to students attending a trade school. Log on to https://www.imagine-america.org/high-school-scholarships-colorado-trade-schools/ for more information and an application Yampa Valley Friends of NRA/Bears Ears Sportsman Club is offering scholarships to seniors and current post secondary grads who have been involved in shooting sports. Contact Mrs. Duzik for an application. Deadline extended to May 1.

is offering scholarships to seniors and current post secondary grads who have been involved in shooting sports. Contact Mrs. Duzik for an application. St. Michaels Catholic Church is offering a scholarship to an active senior of the church. Contact Mrs. Duzik for an application. Deadline extended to May 1.

is offering a scholarship to an active senior of the church. Contact Mrs. Duzik for an application. The Saed Tayyara Memorial Scholarship is offered to all MCHS seniors. Contact Mrs. Duzik for instructions . Deadline is May 8th.

is offered to all MCHS seniors. Contact Mrs. Duzik for instructions Moffat County Sheriffs is offering two scholarships to seniors. Contact Mrs. Duzik for an application. Deadline is April 23rd.

is offering two scholarships to seniors. Contact Mrs. Duzik for an application. Colorado First Conservation District is offering scholarships to seniors who are pursuing education in fields of agriculture or natural resources. Contact Mrs. Duzik for an application. Deadline is April 23rd.

is offering scholarships to seniors who are pursuing education in fields of agriculture or natural resources. Contact Mrs. Duzik for an application. Craig Rotary Club is offering scholarships to seniors. Contact Mrs. Duzik for an application. Deadline is May 1.

is offering scholarships to seniors. Contact Mrs. Duzik for an application. Craig Fire and Rescue is offering scholarships to seniors. Contact Mrs. Duzik for an application. Deadline is May 1.

is offering scholarships to seniors. Contact Mrs. Duzik for an application. County Cattlewomen is offering scholarships to seniors whose parents or grandparents are members of the association. Contact Mrs. Duzik for an application . Deadline is May 1.

is offering scholarships to seniors whose parents or grandparents are members of the association. Contact Mrs. Duzik for an application Ski Town USA – open to seniors based on leadership. Log on to http://www.yvcf.org to apply. Deadline is April 6. ALL APPLICATIONS ARE TO BE SUBMITTED TO http://WWW.YVCF.ORG

– open to seniors based on leadership. Log on to http://www.yvcf.org to apply. ALL APPLICATIONS ARE TO BE SUBMITTED TO http://WWW.YVCF.ORG Northwest Colorado Chapter of Parrot Heads is offering several scholarships to seniors and current post secondary students. Contact Mrs. Duzik for an application. Deadline is May 1.

is offering several scholarships to seniors and current post secondary students. Contact Mrs. Duzik for an application. The family of Cory Pike is offering two $1,000 scholarships to seniors who meet the following criteria: Active in two sports, two extra-curricular activities, or one of each. Contact Mrs. Duzik for an application. Deadline is May 1.

is offering two $1,000 scholarships to seniors who meet the following criteria: Active in two sports, two extra-curricular activities, or one of each. Contact Mrs. Duzik for an application. Student Insights is sponsoring $12,000 worth of scholarships to seniors. Log on to http://www.student-view.com to apply. Deadline is April 22.

is sponsoring $12,000 worth of scholarships to seniors. Log on to http://www.student-view.com to apply. Augusta Wallihan Chapter NSDAR Scholarship is offered to seniors demonstrating patriotism, education, and historic preservation. More information about DAR can be found at http://www.dar.org . Contact Mrs. Duzik for an application. Deadline is May 1 .

is offered to seniors demonstrating patriotism, education, and historic preservation. More information about DAR can be found at http://www.dar.org . Contact Mrs. Duzik for an application. . Craig Kiwanis Club is offering several scholarships to seniors and students currently in post-secondary education. Contact Mrs. Duzik for an application. Deadline is April 10.

is offering several scholarships to seniors and students currently in post-secondary education. Contact Mrs. Duzik for an application. NOWECOS is offering three $1,000 scholarships to seniors. Contact Mrs. Duzik for an application. Deadline is May 1.

is offering three $1,000 scholarships to seniors. Contact Mrs. Duzik for an application. The Sarah Fleming Memorial Scholarship is offered to seniors. Contact Mrs. Duzik for an application. Deadline is May 1.

is offered to seniors. Contact Mrs. Duzik for an application. PEO Chapter AJ is offering three $1,000 scholarships to senior girls. Contact Mrs. Duzik for an application. Deadline is May 1.

is offering three $1,000 scholarships to senior girls. Contact Mrs. Duzik for an application. The Ed Townsend Memorial Scholarship is offered to MCHS seniors. Contact Mrs. Duzik for an application. Deadline is April 23.

is offered to MCHS seniors. Contact Mrs. Duzik for an application. Substance Abuse Prevention Program is offering three $1,000 scholarships to seniors. Contact Mrs. Duzik for an application. Deadline is April 23.

is offering three $1,000 scholarships to seniors. Contact Mrs. Duzik for an application. Yampa Valley Electric Association is offering scholarships to seniors who live in the YVEA service area. Log on to yvea.com for an application or contact Mrs. Duzik for an application. Deadline is April 3. ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBMITTED ONLINE

is offering scholarships to seniors who live in the YVEA service area. Log on to yvea.com for an application or contact Mrs. Duzik for an application. Moffat County Search and Rescue is offering the Doug Vaughan Memorial Scholarship to seniors. Contact Mrs. Duzik for an application. Deadline is April 20.

is offering the Doug Vaughan Memorial Scholarship to seniors. Contact Mrs. Duzik for an application. Craig Association of Realtors is offering two $500 scholarships to seniors. Contact Mrs. Duzik for an application. Deadline is May 1.

is offering two $500 scholarships to seniors. Contact Mrs. Duzik for an application. St John’s the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church is offering two $500 scholarships to all seniors. Contact Mrs. Duzik for an application. Deadline is April 30.

Additionally, the Yampa Valley Community Foundation is offering several scholarships to MCHS seniors including:

Doak Walker Memorial – open to students who have been in athletics.

– open to students who have been in athletics. Elk River Anethesia Healthcare – open to students pursuing a career in healthcare.

– open to students pursuing a career in healthcare. Kenny Corriveau Trade – open to students pursuing a career in the trades.

– open to students pursuing a career in the trades. Kurtz Family Scholarship and Monica Olsen Scholarship – open to students pursuing a career in vet sciences.

– open to students pursuing a career in vet sciences. Robert Welborn Scholarship – open to students pursuing engineering, science, medical or business careers.

