Unique artistry highlighted with Whittle the Wood’s new voting format

Ella Snyder, 5, is lifted by dad Jon and mimics the butterfly on Groot's fingers Saturday during the 23rd annual Whittle the Wood Rendezvous at Moffat County Fairgrounds.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

If you’re sculpting a wooden work in the hopes of pleasing a panel of judges with strict criteria, that may narrow down the ideas for a chainsaw artist.

That certainly wasn’t the case this weekend as carvers let their imaginations run wild even more than usual.

A new selection process for the winners of Whittle the Wood Rendezvous’ carving competition eliminated the previous format of a group of judges and moved strictly to a popular vote.

Big bucks

Winning first prize and an increased purse of $5,000 was Montrose’s Kadin Gurney, whose piece “Nut Shot” features a squirrel with archery equipment hunting an elusive acorn.

“Since it was people’s choice and more about pleasing the crowd than art, that changes it a lot,” Gurney said. “If it was a judge’s panel, I would have done something with less joinery, like the arms and the tail. It’s more to make look really nice when you’re having people pick it apart.”

The work — which suggests a medieval descendant of Scrat from the “Ice Age” series — is two sections with the majority of wood making up the squirrel and his gear. The panicked acorn is set apart several feet ahead.

Gurney has experience with a bow and arrow, which helped in making the most of what he said was the smallest log of the draw.

He also drew inspiration from other sources.

“There’s a taxidermy guy in Montana I know who does figures like this, and I was thinking it’d be hilarious if there was an acorn running away from him,” Gurney said. “It all kind of spiraled out of that.”

Taking second place and $2,500 was Ken Braun Jr. with a depiction of “Guardians of the Galaxy” breakout character Groot.

Braun said he’s worked on many different versions of the character prior, including doing a smaller rendition during the Quick Carve.

His entry also features a butterfly aloft on the tree-man’s extended digit.

“I always put something extra in it like that,” he said. “You’ve got to bring it to life, whatever you’re doing.”

Placing third and earning Carver’s Choice was last year’s winner, Joe Srholez, for the piece “In Tune,” featuring a musical bullfrog performing for a pair of dragonflies in a marsh.

“They’re all in tune with each other,” Srholez said. “He’s fiddling away and they’re flying to his things; they look like they’re about to bump into each other, but they’re in tune and know where they are. They’re happy.”

A new award, a Stihl chainsaw donated by Murdoch’s, was given via drawing of the remaining carvers to Jim Valentine, whose “Spring Run-Off” depicts a moose in kayak headed downriver.

“It was a challenge to kind of think outside the box,” Valentine said. “The antlers and paddle were separate, but the rest is just all one piece. The trickiest part was in between the legs and the belly and making it look like he’s sitting in the kayak.”

Another new part of the event was an auction of the top three prize winners, which is a necessity in more ways than one, said Ryan Dennison, director of Craig Parks and Recreation.

“Just trying to offset more of the cost for the event and try to make those prizes bigger,” Dennison said. “It’s getting hard to place some of these around town because they’re becoming so intricate. I think this is by far the best we’ve had from the woodcarvers, it exceeded everything from the past.”

All different tastes

Watching the first day of the WTW competition on Thursday morning at Moffat County Fairgrounds, Patty Smith was impressed with how quickly carvers were taking form.

This was the first time Smith had seen the event from the beginning.

“I just saw the finished products before,” she said. “I love the way it’s set up here.”

Smith, who lives near Savery, Wyo., said she’s recently taken on the art form strictly as a hobby.

“I could never do a competition, but we’ve got 40 acres of aspen, and so I’ve been doing stuff with dead bark,” Smith said. “I grew up in timber, my dad was a logger, and one day I just decided to pick up the saw and made a bear.”

After three days of work, the carvings were wowing people of all ages. The Snyder family of Hayden — including parents Jon and Heidi and 5-year-old twins Ella and Kai — were especially amazed by Groot.

“We’ve lived in Hayden for 17 years and never made it before this year,” Jon said. “It’s incredibly talented people here.”

Akira Vaughn of Pueblo was also in her first time visiting Craig’s biggest summer event.

“It’s a wonderful day and great getting out and seeing what kind of things these people have made and seeing their creative process,” Vaughn said. “Everything is so different.”

Tori Pingley said she and her family enjoyed the lineup of wooden sculptures easily visible from Highway 40 — she and her kids all had different opinions as to the best — as well as the fairgrounds locale.

“One of our friends has a booth here and says she’s gotten a lot more traffic here,” Pingley said. “It’s a little bit more less destination and more visibility from the highway.”

Creativity to spare

Though there could only be a few on the short list of awards, all the Whittle the Wood entries had their own unique charms.

• A Walk in the Woods,” by Trevor Rogers — A forest tree with an owl, bear, mushrooms and beehive

In his first year competing in Whittle the Wood, Rogers, of Fort Collins, stuck with a simple nature design, one that got a little tough with a portion of his log. Still, he managed to turn that segment to his advantage.

“I just started adding stuff and ran into a big burl that I was going to cut off and put the beehive there,” Rogers said. “People love the bee part of it, and it’s got a good variety to it.”

• “Never Be Lonely with Sasquatch Only” by Justin Driver — A bench with a friendly Bigfoot holding a flower

Driver is from Farmington, Ky., and is in his first year competing in Whittle the Wood, though he spends much of the year at similar events across the nation.

“I do them everywhere, just came from Oregon, and I’ll go to Arkansas after this and then come back to Colorado next month for a couple more shows,” Driver said. “I can do at least two carving events a month between April to October.”

The Sasquatch piece was one that Driver had nearly completed by the end of the second day of the event.

“I’ve done this piece quite a few times,” Driver said. “It gets a lot of the kids’ attention. You get funner pieces when it’s people’s choice.”

• “Give No Quarter” by Nate Hall — A skeletal pirate holding a sword and a comrade’s skull

After several years coming to WTW, Hall said he wanted to make a splash this time and also wanted to challenge himself.

He and his wife were on the lookout for something eye-catching and maybe spooky, if not completely horrifying.

“We were looking through things to get some ideas beforehand and found a pirate skeleton and thought that looked interesting,” Hall said. “I’ve never carved a skeleton prior to this, so it was a departure from anything I’ve done before. I do a lot of nature stuff, but if I do this again, it’ll certainly be easier.”

• “Rawwwww” by Matt Ounsworth — A tyrannosaurus rex

Ounsworth said he was inspired to do something that would be a favorite among kids who would cast a vote for the contest.

Naturally, he wondered what would gain favor with his 5-year-old son, Henry, and the answer was a prehistoric beast.

“I’d never done a T-Rex this big, so it was fun to try,” Ounsworth said. “I love doing dinosaurs.”

Ounsworth also took his son’s favorite color into consideration as he painted it red.

“I did a really small one at home and painted it green, and it just didn’t look right,” he said.

• “Original” by Damon Gorecki — Soaring eagle

Gorecki has built up a reputation for carving functional benches during Whittle the Wood. However, this year’s event took place over three days instead of four.

“They shorted us a day, and it took about three-quarters of a day just to tear it apart to get it all together,” Gorecki said.

Even so, the workload wound up being fine as Gorecki assembled the pieces for the majestic bird and a talon-like perch beneath it.

“It took me until about noon Thursday to figure out what I was actually carving,” Gorecki said. “I take it as it goes. I made one big slab for the wings and the others were the off-cuts.”

• “We Found Nemo” by Bongo Love — Turtle with clownfish

Gorecki wasn’t the only one who noted the missing day of the schedule. Bongo Love said he likely would have had a finished base for his realistic seascape if he’d had a little more time.

Still, Love said he was happy with the outcome in the shorter timeframe.

In his 15th year of competition, Love noted that he’s taken many awards in that time and also gained greater exposure in the Discovery series “A Cut Above.”

“I’ve already placed here,” Love said. “I’m the oldest carver here and I keep coming back. Craig put me on a pedestal and it helped me get on a big TV show. At this point, placing or not placing, I just love Craig.”