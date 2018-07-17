Union wireless system outage impacts calls made to, from customer cellphones

CRAIG — Regional wireless service provider Union Wireless reported a system outage Tuesday, July 17.

Tuesday morning, callers began receiving a recorded message stating, “All circuits are busy,” when attempting to place calls.

The issue has been identified as a problem with one of Union’s contracted providers and is not impacting text or data.

“One of Union's contracted providers is experiencing issues that have resulted in reduced capacity for our voice services. Data and text messaging should be working as expected,” according to the company’s website.

The company is not sure when all services will be restored.

“We will provide updates as they become available,” according to the website.