Uninvited trailer guest: On the Record — Oct. 31 to Nov. 4

Craig Police Department

Thursday, Oct. 31

12:36 a.m. On the 500 block of Breeze Street, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said they assisted Moffat County Sheriff’s Office in a warrant arrest.

8:03 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a sex crime call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible sex crime.

9:51 a.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to a tobacco/liquor violation call. Craig police continue to investigate.

10:07 a.m. On the 800 block of East Seventh Street, police in Craig responded to a trespass call. A caller reported someone entered their trailer and slept there, so police continue to investigate.

6:33 p.m. Near the intersection of Colorado Highway 13 and West Third Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said a citation was issued, but no additional information was available.

10:02 p.m. On the 3000 block of Juniper Place, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation. Craig police said there was an arrest, but additional information was available.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 36 calls for service Thursday.

Friday, Nov. 1

1:44 a.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Woodbury Drive, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said they assisted Moffat County Sheriff’s Office in a traffic stop.

5:43 a.m. On the 500 block of Colorado Street, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call. Craig police said no additional information was available Tuesday.

8:18 a.m. On the 1000 block of West Sixth Street, police in Craig responded to a burglary call. Craig police said no additional information was available.

10:07 a.m. On the 200 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. A 28-year-old transient man was arrested on a warrant from an outside law enforcement agency.

11:49 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a child abuse/neglect call. Craig police continue to investigate a case of possible child abuse.

1:05 p.m. On the 900 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to an animal complaint call. A 47-year-old Craig man was issued a citation on a charge of animals at large.

4:09 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. A caller reported someone backed into them at a local business and at least one driver was issued a citation.

10:37 p.m. On the 300 block of Cedar Court, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call. Police said they were unable to locate a suspect.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 55 calls for service Friday.

Saturday, Nov. 2

7:11 a.m. Near U.S. Highway 40’s milepost 91, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they responded to a minor accident with no human injuries between a deer and vehicle.

9:18 a.m. On the 1000 block of Kowach Drive, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. Craig police said they red-tagged a vehicle for removal.

12:01 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a missing person/runaway call. Craig police said they investigated a possible runaway juvenile.

5:24 p.m. At the Moffat County Fairgrounds barns, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. A 48-year-old Craig man was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, limitations on backing, duty upon striking unattended vehicle or other property, and driving a vehicle with a license under restraint.

6:15 p.m. At Village Inn, police in Craig responded to a harassment call. A caller reported a possible domestic disturbance and police continue to investigate.

6:29 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a trespass call. A caller reported a person who had been previously trespassed from the premises was at the location, but police were unable to locate a suspect.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 48 calls for service Saturday.

Sunday, Nov. 3

2:36 a.m. At Breeze Park, police in Craig responded to a hit-and-run crash call. A caller reported a wallet and other items were taken from their vehicle.

9:30 a.m. On the 400 block of Tucker Street, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation. Craig police said a summons was issued.

9:37 a.m. On the 200 block of West Eighth Street, police in Craig responded to a criminal mischief call. A caller reported the back window of their SUV was broken out sometime the night of Nov. 2.

10:20 a.m. On the 500 block of Ranney Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said a driver was issued a citation.

10:34 a.m. On the 700 block of Tucker Street, police in Craig responded to a criminal mischief call. Craig police said someone was issued a citation.

11:41 a.m. On the 800 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a vandalism call. A caller reported someone vandalized their fence with graffiti and police continue to investigate.

3:26 p.m. Near the intersection of East Ninth Street and Tucker Street, police in Craig responded to an animal complaint. A caller reported a dog knocked them off their bicycle, so police continue to investigate.

6:49 p.m. Near the intersection of East Fourth Street and Russell Avenue, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said a driver was issued a verbal warning for having an unreadable license plate.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 45 calls for service Sunday.

Monday, Nov. 4

5:44 a.m. On the 300 block of Hawthorn Street, police in Craig responded to a hit-and-run crash call. Police said they continue to investigate a possible hit-and-run crash.

6:01 a.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller reported a missing wallet, that when returned, was found to have money missing.

8:35 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a redacted call. Craig police said they responded to a possible mental health-related call.

9:27 a.m. On the 800 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a property found/recovered call. Craig police said they acquired and returned two personal checks to their owner.

10:42 a.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a hit-and-run crash call. A caller reported they witnesses someone hit the back of their car, so police continue to investigate.

4:06 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a fraud call. A local business reported possible counterfeit bills, so police continue to investigate.

4:16 p.m. On the 1400 block of Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to an abandoned vehicle call. A community service officer red tagged a vehicle for removal.

4:24 p.m. On the 300 block of West Eighth Street, police in Craig responded to an abandoned vehicle call. A community service officer red-tagged a vehicle for removal.

4:33 p.m. On the 600 block of Breeze Street, police in Craig responded to a burglary call. A caller reported someone tried to break into their home and their wreath was missing, so police continue to investigate.

10:58 p.m. Near the intersection of East Victory Way and a local storage facility, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call. A 46-year-old Craig man was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 44 calls for service Monday.