Unaffiliated voters must request ballot of choice by Tuesday

Tuesday is the last day for unaffiliated voters in Colorado to specifically request their preferred ballot, Republican or Democrat, and only receive one ballot in the mail to vote for the June 26 primaries.

If an unaffiliated voter does not make a preference with their county clerk and recorder's office or online at GoVoteColorado.com, ballots for both parties will be sent to all registered unaffiliated voters next week, but only one can be completed and returned.

Voters affiliated with the Democratic or Republican party will automatically receive their party’s ballot. Both ballots include nominees in several key open races, including governor, attorney general, state treasurer and, on the Democratic side, the 3rd Congressional District.

Colorado voters in the 2016 election approved Proposition 108, which allowed participation for unaffiliated voters in primary elections without have to affiliate with any party. The June 26 primary will be the first time in state history that unaffiliated voters will be able to participate in the primary without first choosing to be a member of a particular party.

However, unaffiliated voters can only participate in either the Republican or Democratic primary, and cannot vote a split ballot between the parties, according to the provisions of the new law.