U.S. Marshals arrest Rick Barnes in Oklahoma following a month on the run

United States Marshals arrested Moffat County resident Rick Barnes in Pawhuska, Oklahoma Tuesday morning following more than a month on the run.

Barnes, 53, previously had a bench warrant out for his arrest after his failure to file a consent of surety with the Moffat County District Court in early July.

Rick Barnes, 53, was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 on felony charges of sexual assault, sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, and aggravated incest.

Courtesy Photo

“It was a diligent effort by our investigation section, led by Lt. Chip McIntyre and Investigator Gary Nichols,” Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume said. “They were consistently engaged with the U.S. Marshal’s service, which ultimately led to Marshals locating and apprehending Mr. Barnes.”

Barnes was arrested without incident in Pawhuska, Oklahoma Tuesday, which is in Osage County.

Barnes, who was previously arrested Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 on felony charges of sexual assault, and sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, struck a plea deal with the 14th Judicial District in late June. Exact terms of the plea deal are currently restricted in court, but Barnes is facing 20 to 25 years in prison following the plea deal, according to the courthouse’s clerks office.

Following his plea agreement, Barnes was required by law to file a consent of surety with the court due to the rescheduled sentencing hearing and the cancellation of the trial. Due to Barnes’ failure to file the proper paperwork, the 14th Judicial District filed a bench warrant for Barnes on July 2.

While on the run, Barnes failed to appear for an Aug. 11 court hearing. He is currently scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 16 for a sentencing hearing. It is unclear at this time if Barnes will face additional charges for his bench warrant, failure to appear, or recent arrest in Oklahoma.

Barnes will be transported back to Moffat County in the near future.

