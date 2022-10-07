U.S. House candidate Adam Frisch coming to Craig on Oct. 15

Adam Frisch

Courtesy photo

Vying to unseat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in November, Adam Frisch will be stopping off in Craig on Saturday, Oct. 15, during a district-wide town hall tour.

The tour kicked off Friday, Oct. 7, in Pueblo with plans for Frisch to visit at least 15 communities over nine days to meet with voters. According to the campaign, this is Frisch’s fourth district tour as he’s logged thousands of miles meeting all different kinds of voters.

After making stops in Gunnison, Hotchkiss and Grand Junction, Frisch is planning to be at the Luttrell Barn, 411 Emerson St., in Craig for coffee from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Oct. 15. Following that, he’ll head to Meeker, Rifle, Glenwood Springs and other places.