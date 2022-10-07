U.S. House candidate Adam Frisch coming to Craig on Oct. 15
Vying to unseat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in November, Adam Frisch will be stopping off in Craig on Saturday, Oct. 15, during a district-wide town hall tour.
The tour kicked off Friday, Oct. 7, in Pueblo with plans for Frisch to visit at least 15 communities over nine days to meet with voters. According to the campaign, this is Frisch’s fourth district tour as he’s logged thousands of miles meeting all different kinds of voters.
After making stops in Gunnison, Hotchkiss and Grand Junction, Frisch is planning to be at the Luttrell Barn, 411 Emerson St., in Craig for coffee from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Oct. 15. Following that, he’ll head to Meeker, Rifle, Glenwood Springs and other places.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.