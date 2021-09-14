U.S. 40 closed west of Steamboat after gas line break; no estimated opening time

The construction project near the Steamboat Springs Community Center hit a gas line and U.S. Highway 40 is currently closed to traffic.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

U.S. Highway 40 is closed at its intersection with Conestoga Circle after a gas line break, with no estimated time of reopening.

The Steamboat Springs Community Center has been completely evacuated. Law enforcement was also stopping people from traveling down the Yampa River Core Trail between Bridge Lane and downtown.

Westbound traffic is being rerouted onto 13th Street, and more officers have been requested to help with traffic control.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue and Atmos Energy are on scene with contractor and city crews.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.