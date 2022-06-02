Two workers found dead after being trapped under 80 feet of coal at Pueblo power plant
Emergency crews found the bodies of two Pueblo coal workers hours after they became trapped under 80 feet of coal at the city’s Comanche 3 power plant, officials said Thursday.
The bodies of the victims, who were subcontractors for Xcel Energy, were found at about 3 p.m. after the coal pile collapsed earlier Thursday, Pueblo Fire Department spokesman Erik Duran said. One man was in his 20s and the other in his 30s, Duran said.
When rescuers found their bodies, they determined that resuscitation efforts would not be helpful and switched their rescue efforts to a recovery mission, Duran said. Their bodies were found buried 60 feet deep in the coal pile, he said.
The men have not yet been publicly identified.
