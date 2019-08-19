Two vehicles involved in Fourth Street crash Monday

A Honda vehicle received significant damage from a pickup truck at the intersection of Fourth and Ranney streets.

Doug Slaight/Courtesy Photo

Responders were on the scene Monday afternoon with a dual-vehicle collision at the intersection of Fourth and Ranney streets.

The vehicles were involved in a T-bone accident at the intersection, with the pickup truck’s front end striking the driver’s side door of a Honda shortly after 1 p.m.

Responders attend to the site of a two-vehicle collision at Fourth and Ranney streets.

Doug Slaight/Courtesy Photo

The Honda received significant damage with the airbags deploying.

Craig Police Department, Craig Fire/Rescue and Memorial Regional Health were at the site to aid with the drivers and traffic control.

Responders attend to the site of a two-vehicle collision at Fourth and Ranney streets.

Doug Slaight/Courtesy Photo

No immediate information was available from authorities about the condition of the parties involved.

Craig Press will have more on this story.