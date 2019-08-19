Two vehicles involved in Fourth Street crash Monday
Responders were on the scene Monday afternoon with a dual-vehicle collision at the intersection of Fourth and Ranney streets.
The vehicles were involved in a T-bone accident at the intersection, with the pickup truck’s front end striking the driver’s side door of a Honda shortly after 1 p.m.
The Honda received significant damage with the airbags deploying.
Craig Police Department, Craig Fire/Rescue and Memorial Regional Health were at the site to aid with the drivers and traffic control.
No immediate information was available from authorities about the condition of the parties involved.
Craig Press will have more on this story.
Victory Motors brings in $100K in Cancer Drive
The Victory Motors Cancer Drive saw another successful year raising money for the Moffat County Cancer Society over the weekend, surpassing $100,000 in donations.