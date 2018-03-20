Two vehicle crashes in Craig: On the Record March 19

Craig Police Department

Monday, March 19

12:39 a.m. On the 500 block of Colorado Street, officers responded to a suspicious incident. A caller was concerned someone was in the alley, as the dogs had started barking in that direction.

6:46 a.m. On the 600 block of Finley Lane, officers arrested a 41-year-old Craig woman on a warrant for contempt of court on drug possession charges.

8:07 a.m. Near the intersection of West First Street and Colo. Highway 13, officers responded to a crash. A white pickup rolled over, landing 15 to 20 feet off the road down an embankment. The truck was towed from the scene.

9:09 a.m. At the intersection of West Victory Way and Ranney Street, officers responded to a crash. After a medical issue, a 72-year-old man accidentally swerved, driving his car onto the median. He was transported the Memorial Hospital as a precautionary measure.

Recommended Stories For You

12:08 p.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, officers arrested a 43-year-old Craig man on a warrant for failing to appear on controlled substance charges.

1:22 p.m. On the 1100 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of graffiti on the back of old Kmart building.

3:29 p.m. Near the intersection of West First Street and Doyan Avenue, officers responded to a suspicious incident. Two adolescents were seen walking through a field with a BB gun. Officers took them home and spoke to their parents.

3:49 p.m. On the 500 block of Colorado Street, officers issued a notice of trespass to a man.

5:22 p.m. On the 1400 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a reported fraud. A woman said she received notification for service to fix her computer, but the service was a scam, allowing hackers access to her personal information.

8:17 p.m. On the 900 block of First Street, officers responded to a theft. A woman received a notice of trespass from a property, but when she attempted to retrieve her belongings, she found they had been sold, thrown out and given away.

8:46 p.m. Officers conducted a drug investigation in Craig.