Two-vehicle accident slows traffic east of Craig Monday

CRAIG — Traffic was slowed on the east side of Craig following a two vehicle crash Monday, Nov. 5.

The crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. While little information was available at the scene, no injuries were reported at the time of the crash, and damage was evident on both vehicles.

Agencies responding to the incident included Craig Police Department, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, and Memorial Regional Health Emergency Medical Service.

Officers from the Craig Police Department are investigating the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.