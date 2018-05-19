“Two-strike bear” euthanized after walking into Pitkin post office

CRAIG– A bear walks into a post office.

There's no punchline. The bruin that wandered into Pitkin post office Friday morning was euthanized because this was the second time the animal had gotten into trouble around humans.

"That just a matter of policy," Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Joe Lewandowski said. "No one was hurt, but when a bear gets too familiar in a residential area like that, the danger is just too high."

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers euthanized 216 bears statewide during 2017, Lewandowski said. It's estimated there are 18,000 to 25,000 bears in the state.

Read more from the Denver Post.