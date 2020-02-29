Two more marijuana shops cleared to operate in Craig

The Silver Building at 316 West Victory Way could be home to a new medical marijuana dispensary in Craig.

The retail marijuana license applications continue to roll in for the City of Craig, and City Council continues to stack approvals in hopes of filling the seven operating licenses soon.

On Tuesday, City Council approved retail marijuana licenses for Kind Craig LLC and Tumbleweed Craig LLC, voting 5-1 on each. Councilman Paul James was absent from the meeting due to work training. Councilman Tony Bohrer voted no on both licenses.

Prior to the voting by council members, Mayor Jarred Ogden opened up the floor for public discussions on both licenses. No community members stepped up to voice support or displeasure.

Kind Craig LLC will open a shop, tentatively located at 124 W. Victory Way, sometime in June, according to John Dyet, who represented Kind Craig LLC at Tuesday’s meeting.

Dyet told council members that the business is targeting June 1, but does have some room to move that date. According to the license application, Kind Craig LLC has between 15 and 18 employees.

Tumbleweed Craig LLC does not have a location picked out just yet, but the dispensary is shooting for a Memorial Day weekend opening in Craig.

