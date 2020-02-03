Two men – one a Craig resident – arrested on child rape charges

A Grand County man is being held on a $1 million bond after being accused of repeatedly raping a child and allowing another man to sexually assault the child in his presence.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office arrested Larry R. Darnell, 50, of Kremmling and Eric R. Cordero, 47, of Craig after an almost year and a half investigation into allegations the two men repeatedly sexually assaulted a child.

Darnell has been charged with five counts of sexual assault against a child while in a position of trust, three counts of sexual exploitation of a child and single counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of material showing the sexual exploitation of a child.

Cordero was arrested on charges of sexual assault with the aid of a person or weapon, sexual assault on an incapable victim, sexual assault on a victim under 15, sexual assault on a child and sexual assault with a 10-year age difference.

According to the arrest warrant, Darnell frequently drugged the child with methamphetamine as he assaulted the child on multiple occasions over the course of at least two years.

Additionally, Darnell is accused of allowing Cordero to have sex with the child. Cordero allegedly admitted to investigators that he inappropriately touched and performed oral sex on the child.

The warrant further accuses Darnell of producing child pornography, including taking explicit photos of the child. The warrant says authorities have video evidence of the assaults.

The warrant details other allegations that Darnell drugged women with Seroquel, an antipsychotic medication used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, and fondled them after they had fallen asleep in front of the child.

The child identified both Darnell and Cordero as the perpetrators, according to the warrant.

Darnell remains in Grand County Jail as of Monday. Cordero is also being held at the jail on a $250,000 bond. Both Cordero and Darnell will be in court next on March 5.