Two local automotive businesses join under new ownership

CRAIG — With the recent purchase of Detail Solutions Auto Spa — at 124 W. Fourth St. — by Kevin and Heidi Kernen, two local automotive businesses have joined forces.

Formerly owned by Dave and Kaley O'Mailia, Detail Solutions Auto Spa came under new ownership March 1. The Kernens, who also own and operate ESI Automotive Accessory & Off Road, as well as Extinguisher Solutions, saw the opportunity to incorporate a much-needed service into their current operations.

"What we've done is combine the accessory business with the detail business, since they go hand-in-hand, to create one solid business," Kevin said. "When the O'Mailias started this business, Heidi and I were thinking of starting a detail shop. I have always been around automobiles. I used to be a mechanic for a living and have always enjoyed the after-market and making vehicles look nice. So, when they decided to sell, we thought it would be a good fit."

The Kernens intend to continue providing all the services they have previously.

"It has been really busy. We are booking several weeks out, though we try to accommodate our customers who need services ASAP," Kevin said.

Detail Solutions provides a variety of services — from the basic clean, a wash, vacuum and interior dusting to scratch removal, corrective paint services and the highest level of resurrection detailing. The standard detail is the most popular option, according to Kevin.

"It's your steam-cleaning of carpets and seats, stain removal, wash, buff and shine, starting at $265, depending on vehicle size," Kevin said.

The Kernens plan to consolidate their businesses into a single location in the future, but for now, Detail Solutions Auto Spa will remain in the same location.

For more information about Detail Solutions or to make an appointment, visit facebook.com/detailsolutionsincraig or call 970-756-0019.