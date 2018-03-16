Two license plates reported stolen: On the Record March 15

Craig Police Department

Thursday, March 15

12:12 a.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a reported disturbance. A parent was yelling at his or her children. Officers spoke to the parent and found no crime.

10:14 a.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, a license plate was reported stolen. A report was taken.

10:22 a.m. At the Public Safety Center, a person reported identity theft.

10:27 a.m. On the 500 block of Steele Street, a person reported that someone called saying they represented local insurance agencies and requested personal information. The person hung up.

Recommended Stories For You

12:38 p.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers received a report of a potential online scam.

2:13 p.m. On the 1400 block of Sage Court, a person reported a possible stolen license plate. The person later found the plate and canceled the call.

2:40 p.m. On the 1400 block of Barclay Street, a person reported a phone scam. A caller had told the person a warrant was out for his or her arrest and that officers were coming to arrest the person. "Believe me, we don't call people and give them forewarning if they've got a warrant out," CPD Commander Bill Leonard said.

5:54 p.m. Officers responded to a report of possible child abuse in Craig.

5:55 p.m. At City Market, officers responded to a report that small children were asking people for money. The children might have also asked for money at Walmart. Officers found no crime.

6:33 p.m. At the Loaf 'n Jug, a person found a license plate. The plate did not match the number of the one that was stolen earlier in the day. The license plate was returned to its owner.

7:09 p.m. On the 1400 block of Sage Street, a person reported a license plate was stolen off a car. A report was filed.

7:42 p.m. In the area near the intersection of East Sixth and Colorado Streets, officers responded to a verbal disturbance between a man and a woman.

11:20 p.m. On the 400 block of East Fourth Street, a caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked in front of the home. Officers checked the area and did not locate the vehicle. They conducted extra patrols in the area.