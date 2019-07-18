Two killed in Thursday wreck on Highway 40 near Kremmling

Colorado State Patrol has confirmed two fatalities in a car wreck that happened at 5:14 p.m. Thursday on US Highway 40.

A CSP spokesman said a pickup truck and SUV collided head-on near mile post 186. The Grand County Office of Emergency Management put the wreck about a mile east of Kremmling.

US 40 has been closed in both directions. There is no estimated time for reopening, and the route is expected to remain closed for hours.

The office of emergency management has given these instructions for detours:

• Eastbound traffic — From Colorado Highway 9 take Grand County Road 33 to County Road 39 then back onto Highway 40.

• Westbound traffic — From Highway 40 take County Road 39 to County Road 33 to Highway 9 then back to Highway 40.

No commercial vehicles will be permitted on the detour route.

