Two issued citations in previous accident: On the Record — Oct. 9

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, Oct. 9

7:22 a.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, police in Craig responded to a civil problem call. Craig police said the call was transferred to Moffat County Sheriff’s Office for response by a deputy.

10:09 a.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation. Craig police said they followed up on a previous vehicle accident and both parties were issued citations.

1:14 p.m. At the Craig Catholic Church, police in Craig responded to a hit-and-run crash call. A parishioner came to the lobby to report a hit-and-run, and police continue to investigate.

1:58 p.m. At Victory Motors, police in Craig responded to a theft call. A caller reported license plates were stolen from the dealership, and police continue to investigate.

2:51 p.m. Near US Highway 40’s milepost 93, police in Craig responded to a road rage call. A caller reported a brown minivan speeding and passing on a double yellow line, but police were unable to locate the vehicle.

4:06 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. A caller reported a hit-and-run involving a parked vehicle and police continue to investigate.

5:05 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a redacted call. Craig police said they investigated a runaway call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police responded to at least 40 calls for service Wednesday.