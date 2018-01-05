Two injured in crash in Craig on Friday

CRAIG — Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash Friday, Jan. 5.

The crash occurred when a Chevy Suburban and GMC Canyon pickup truck collided at the corner of West Eighth and Barclay streets, according to Craig Fire/Rescue Captain Kevin Kernan.

The names of the drivers — the only occupants of the vehicles — have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but Craig Police Department Officer Tracy Mendoza said one of the drivers, a 76-year-old man, is suspected of driving while under the influence.

The Craig Police Department, Craig Fire/Rescue and Memorial Regional Health Emergency Medical Service all responded to the accident.

The investigation is being conducted by Craig Police Department.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.