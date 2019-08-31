Two critically injured after traveling through Grand County aqueduct

GRAND COUNTY — Two Grand County residents sustained critical injuries after traveling through an aqueduct pipe in Winter Park on Saturday and had to be airlifted from the scene.

Police responded to a call of a woman found with a broken leg and facial trauma in the canal east of the Lakota Subdivision around 1:50 p.m., according to a press release from the Fraser Winter Park Police Department.

Officers also found a man unresponsive in the water, around 200 yards north of where the woman was found in the canal that parallels Forest Service Road 128.

Both the man and woman were taken by helicopter to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood.

According to the press release, the man and woman are believed to have been swimming in the canal close to the entrance of an aqueduct pipe.

Somehow they ended up traveling about 100 yards through the duct to where it dumps out into the lower canal, sustaining severe trauma.

Evidence on scene suggests alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

Police are not releasing the names of the victims because the investigation is ongoing.

Responding agencies included the Fraser Winter Park Police Department, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County EMS and East Grand Fire.