Two CPD officers graduate from academy
According to the Craig Police Department, Jarrett Johnson and Sambu Shrestha graduated from the police academy on Friday.
The two cadets attended the Flatrock Academy and graduated with numerous others and are now certified law enforcement officers. The officers will now return to the department and begin a 12-week field training program prior to being released for solo-duty.
