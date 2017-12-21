Two boys caught after breaking into car: On the record for Dec. 18, 19

Craig Police Department

Monday, Dec. 18

7:38 a.m. At Village Inn, a caller reported she found a bunch of credit and debit cards and IDs in a trash can in their office.

8:50 a.m. On the 2000 block of Baker Drive, a caller reported she saw the a male party go into a house through a window about 10 minutes before, and she thought he was breaking in. Officers spoke to the owner of the house, and he said the party had permission to be in the home.

9:34 a.m. On the 1200 block of Lincoln Street, officers responded to a report of harassment. A parent stated her daughter shared that another girl was being harassed on Facebook. The incident may have involved an 18-year-old male and a 20-year-old male who had been trespassed from Craig Middle School. Officers spoke to the girl, and she denied the accusations.

10:36 a.m. At the Westward Motel, a manager or business owner stated that someone filled their dumpster with personal trash. The caller retrieved some of the offender's information from the trash. The trash was picked up shortly thereafter.

12:42 p.m. On the 300 block of Steele Street, officers issued a warning ticket for animals at large.

3:46 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle related to possible drug activity.

4:12 p.m. On the 600 block of School Street, a caller reported a suspicious man who showed up to her door about 10 minutes before and stated someone threw his cellphone into her yard the previous night. He asked if he could look in her yard. She allowed him to do so, then saw him walking up and down the street and leaving in a grey-black Cadillac.

5:45 p.m. On East Seventh and Washington streets, officers responded to a car versus deer crash. The driver said she injured the deer, which was on the street. The deer was deceased, and the vehicle had minor damage to the headlight and front fender.

8:26 p.m. At the KOA campground, a caller reported seeing all the lights on, despite the business being closed for the season. Officers contacted the owner inside the building, who said he was checking on the building.

9:23 p.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a banging, screaming, cursing and fighting. Officers contacted a female and a male, who said they were having a verbal argument. No evidence of a crime was found.

Tuesday, Dec. 19

12:15 a.m. At Third Avenue West and West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of suspicious people behind the thrift store with a flashlight. Officers checked the building, and everything appeared to be OK. They were unable to locate the parties.

2:57 a.m. At the Department of Human Services, a caller reported a suspicious black Subaru in the parking lot. Officers found it belonged to the cleaning crew.

9:41 a.m. At Craig Middle School, officers responded to a report of an assault.

10:04 a.m. On the 2200 block of West Third Street, officers responded to a report of a handgun stolen from a vehicle around Thanksgiving.

12:46 p.m. On the 200 block of East Ninth Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance.

1:15 p.m. At Craig Middle School, officers responded to a report of a tobacco violation. A student was found with a vape pen in their backpack and was issued a summons.

2:56 p.m. At Cedar Mountain Village, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. A woman was heard screaming in the area. The caller heard her yell, "Get me a gun." Officers determined it was a mental health issue.

2:59 p.m. At The Memorial Hospital, officers responded to a report of a car crash. A person backed into the side of the one of the hospital vehicles in the parking lot. The party was still on scene.

3:37 p.m. On the 600 block of Riford Road, officers responded to a report of a burglary. A vehicle owner saw two juvenile males breaking into his car and attempted to chase them. Officers located them shortly thereafter based on their descriptions. A black container with marijuana cigarettes, a vape pen, a Samsung Note 3 smartphone, marijuana hash and an air freshener were stolen and recovered from the boys. More than $300 in cash and rolling papers were also stolen but not recovered. Officers arrested the 16-year-old and 15-year-old males on charges of first-degree criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft, illegal possession of marijuana by an underage person and complicity. A neighbor also saw and reported the incident to police.

3:52 p.m. Officers responded to a report of possible child abuse.

4:31 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a child who didn't come home from school. The child was found.

7:58 p.m. On the 3500 Juniper Place, officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident. A man came home and found the door unlocked and a hole in the wall, possibly from a bullet. The wall was shared with the adjoining apartment. The man lived there with his girlfriend and believed they locked the apartment when they left. They found nothing missing, but officers confirmed it appeared a bullet from an unknown location went through the wall.

10:35 p.m. On the 800 block of Steele Street, officers responded to a report of phone harassment involving juveniles.

10:46 p.m. At Frontier Apartments, a caller reported a neighbor was being belligerent and had their radio turned up loud. Officers spoke to the neighbor, who agreed to turn their TV down.

11:15 p.m. At Woodbury Park, officers responded to a report of two suspicious vehicles. The parties were just talking and agreed to move on.

11:25 p.m. Officers responded to a threat of suicide.

11:52 p.m. At Frontier Apartments, officers responded to a disturbance. A caller could hear a man in a neighboring apartment screaming, yelling and punching things. The caller had previously asked him to turn down his music.