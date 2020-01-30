Two arrested after more than $26K worth of heroin, cocaine found in drug raid of Steamboat home

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Law enforcement seized more than $26,000 worth of heroin, cocaine and drug paraphernalia Tuesday, Jan. 28, from a home near downtown Steamboat Springs during a drug raid.

Two Steamboat residents were arrested in connection to the raid, according to arrest affidavits obtained from the Routt County Justice Center.

John Trolley, 42, and his girlfriend, Stephanie Weiss, 38, face four felony charges, including two counts of unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of cocaine and money laundering. They also face three misdemeanor charges, including unlawful possession of Suboxone, which is a substance used to help manage opioid dependence, and unlawful possession of Zolpidem, a sedative used to treat insomnia.

John Trolley, 42, and Stephanie Lynn, 38

Routt County Sheriff’s Office

At 4:13 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the All Crimes Enforcement Team, a local drug task force, executed a search warrant at the suspects’ home, 836 Aspen St., according to the affidavit. The search was the result of a yearlong investigation into Trolley and Weiss, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office.

Steamboat Springs Police Department officers and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted in the operation.

Officers used forced entry to gain access to the home, according to the affidavit. During a search of the house, they found almost 5 ounces of heroin with a street value of more than $26,000.

Authorities seized several bags containing a white, powdery substance that field-tested positive for cocaine, the affidavit states. Officers also seized a bag containing $16,000 cash.

Weiss was found inside a bathroom of the home and taken into custody. Law enforcement later found Trolley and arrested him, at about 5:13 p.m., at a local bar and restaurant where he works.

In interviews with law enforcement, both Trolley and Weiss admitted to using illicit drugs. Trolley also confessed to buying and selling them. He said he was supposed to use the $16,000 to buy cocaine, but the deal fell through, according to the affidavit. Asked about his involvement with the sale of heroin and cocaine, Trolley said he “has friends he helps.”

Trolley and Weiss appeared in court for an advisement hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Their bond was set at $25,000 each, according to the news release from the District Attorney’s Office.

The two are scheduled to return to court for an appearance on bond Feb. 11.