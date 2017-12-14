‘Twelve Classes of Christmas’ underway at CNCC – Education briefs

CNCC Community Education is offering the 'Twelve Classes of Christmas' — 12 days of craft and art workshops.

Classes offered include the following



• Pysanky Egg Ornaments: Pysanky is a traditional craft in Ukraine and Poland. Through a process of applying wax and blowing out the egg, participants will create beautiful and unique ornaments.

When: 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 15

Where: Room 202, CNCC Bell Tower, 50 College Dr., Craig

Instructor: Susan Erikson

Cost: $35

Register: CRN: 81117

• Sugar Cookie Flooding: Learn the art of flooding cookies. Create simple or intricate patterns that will impress guests this holiday season.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16

Where: Room 202, CNCC Bell Tower, 50 College Dr., Craig

Instructor: Shirley Cromer

Cost: $35



To learn more or register, contact Desiree Moore at 970-824-1135 or cncc.edu/academics/community-education/craig



Area schools to present Winter Concert Dec. 19



Jeff Hemingson, director of Bands and Choirs for Meeker High School and Barone Middle School, announces that the winter concert will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19 in the Meeker High School auditorium in a performance featuring all bands and choirs.

The sixth-grade band will open the program off with “Jingle Bells,” “Jolly Old Saint Nicholas,” and other classic Christmas tunes. The seventh-grade band will play selections from its Traditions of Excellence book. The eighth-grade band will perform with the high school band, playing “Crazy Train,” “Seven Nation Army” and a song of contrasting style titled “Kinesis.” The choir will sing Christmas classics, including the popular “Mary, Did You Know,” and a tribal war song from the Maori tribe of New Zealand.

Application period for 'Getting Ahead' class closes Dec. 29



Moffat County United Way is accepting applications for its next "Getting Ahead in a Just-Gettin'-By World" program through Dec. 29. The class is meant to help individuals and families develop stability. Earn $20 per session. Free childcare and a wholesome dinner will be provided.

To learn more and apply, call Kristen Olson at 970-824-6222 or visit unitedwaymoffat.org/contact or facebook.com/unitedwaymoffat.

Moffat County Library announces storytimes, themes



Storytime at the Moffat County Library in Craig is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday mornings in the library’s children’s room, 570 Green Street. Librarians ask parents to arrive early, as entering the children's room late causes distractions.



Dates and themes are as follows.

• Dec. 21 — Winter Wonders

• Dec. 28 — New Stories for the New Year

Parenting class registration open through Jan. 16



Simple, practical techniques are offered to help parents raise responsible children, have more fun in their role and easily and immediately change their children's behavior. The class is for parents and educators of all ages.

The class will meet from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 30 through March 13 at The Center of Craig, 601 Yampa Ave. The class if free, and child care will be provided.



For more information or to register by the Jan. 16 deadline, call Charity Reiser at 970-824-8282 ext. 2043 charity.reiser@state.co.us.

Moffat County educators offered free trees, lesson plans



Dominion Energy's Project Plant It! teaches children about trees and the environment.

Moffat County Educators are encouraged to sign up to receive up to 25 free tree seedlings that will be shipped in time for Arbor Day 2018.



Project Plant It! began in 2007. This year, a new lesson plan about conservation of natural resources has been added to the 11 existing lesson plans that support third-grade learning standards for math, science, language arts and social studies. All plans can be downloaded at no charge from projectplantit.com and can be adapted easily to all grade levels, from preschool through college.



The program is available for children of all ages and grade levels, including those in schools, Scout troops, civic and church groups, environmental clubs, home schools, preschool centers and other entities that work with youth. Educators can register to receive up to 25 free redbud tree seedlings.



Online enrollment is now available across regions served by Dominion Energy, including Moffat County. Supplies of seedlings are limited, so it's important for educators and group leaders to register as soon as possible.



Registration is available at projectplantit.com by clicking on "Request your free seedlings,”

