Tuesday’s Moffat County-Meeker girls basketball game canceled
The game was canceled as a result of positive tests in the Meeker program
Tuesday’s Moffat County-Meeker non-league girls basketball game is canceled following a positive COVID-19 result within the Cowboys’ program.
Moffat County-Meeker boys basketball is still on Tuesday night, according to MCHS Principal Sarah Hepworth.
Moffat County’s girls’ basketball team is coming off a 58-41 loss to the Delta Panthers on Feb. 20 and was looking to bounce back in non-league action Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs resume play Thursday, Feb. 26 when they welcome to the Grand Valley Cardinals to MCHS at 6:00 p.m.
