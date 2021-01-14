Trump administration passes up Colorado, will move U.S Space Command to Alabama
The decision immediately prompted accusations from Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, and Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, a Republican, that the move was politically motivated and influenced by President Donald Trump
The U.S. Air Force is expected to announce Huntsville, Alabama, as the location for the U.S. Space Command headquarters, a blow to Colorado leaders who have been angling for years for the state to be Space Command’s permanent home.
Even U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Colorado Springs Republican and fierce defender of Trump, called the decision horrendous and wrote a letter to President-elect Joe Biden asking him to reconsider.
Space Command is currently temporarily headquartered at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said that Huntsville’s Redstone Region is set to house the headquarters for the newest U.S. military branch. The governor said she was informed of the decision Wednesday morning. An official announcement was set for Wednesday afternoon.
“Our state has long provided exceptional support for our military and their families as well as a rich and storied history when it comes to space exploration,” Ivey said in a statement.
Polis was pushing hard to secure Space Command for the state. So were Lamborn and former U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican who lost his reelection bid in November.
Gardner was a close ally of President Donald Trump and often boasted of his ability to influence the president’s decision-making on issues such as the relocation of the Bureau of Land Management’s headquarters to Grand Junction. Space Command was one of Gardner’s biggest focuses during his final days in office and he said he lobbied Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and military officials to permanently locate the Space Command headquarters in Colorado Springs.
To read the rest of the Colorado Sun article, click here.
