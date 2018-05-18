Trucker punctures fuel tank at Kum and Go in Craig: On the Record May 17

Craig Police Department

Thursday, May 17

6:19 a.m. In Craig, officers received a report of a possible drunken driver in a white Toyota Rav4. The caller said the driver routinely drives drunk between Steamboat Springs and Craig. Officers did not locate the vehicle.

9:50 a.m. At Walmart, officers responded to a vehicle crash. A Chevy Impala and a pickup truck collided. There were no injuries. Both cars sustained damage but were driven from the scene. One driver was issued a citation.

12:13 p.m. On the 500 block of Conner Drive, a woman reported possible harassment. Officers found no crime.

2 p.m. At Moffat County High School, officers responded to a report of trespass. A juvenile who no longer attends MCHS was issued a notice of trespass.

Recommended Stories For You

3:05 p.m. In Craig, officers responded to a reported drug violation. A parent wanted assistance from officers in dealing with a juvenile suspected of abusing drugs. Officers worked with the parent to manage the situation.

7:57 p.m. On the 800 block of East Seventh Street, officers responded to a report of possible criminal mischief. A caller reported a window had been shot out with a BB gun.

8:56 p.m. On the 1000 block of East Seventh Street, a caller reported hearing an explosion that sounded like fireworks. The caller thought the neighbors might be playing with fireworks. Officers were unable to locate the source of the noise.

11:11 p.m. At the Moffat County Fair Grounds, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near the pavilion. Officers spoke with the driver, who was walking in the area. No crime was found.

11:41 p.m. At the East Kum and Go, officers responded to a crash. A semi-truck punctured a fuel tank while pulling into the parking lot. A small amount of fuel leaked, which was cleaned up by Craig Fire/Rescue. There was no other damage. The driver was issued a citation.