UPDATED: Pickup truck involved in single-vehicle rollover crash in Craig

CRAIG — A 2003 silver Dodge Ram pickup truck was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, in Craig.

The driver and sole occupant of the truck — John Gates, 36 — was ejected from the vehicle and taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Charges are pending, said Craig Police Department Captain Bill Leanord.

The rollover occurred off Seventh street, between Colorado and Legion streets.

Before the crash, the Craig Police Department had received numerous complaints originating near Sixth and Washington Streets of Gates driving recklessly at a high rate of speed.

It appears that a large water tank was dumped from the back of the truck, leading to damage to the tailgate, which was dragged through city park. The vehicle continued eastbound on Seventh Street, went up the hill and lost control near Seventh and Colorado, going off the road to the south and striking a building, Leonard said.

“It took out a shed and phone box, rolling at least one time. No one was home in the house of the property where the shed was located. A message was left for the property owner,” he said.

Alcohol and speed are suspected as factors in the accident.

The Craig Police Department is leading the investigation, with Colorado State Patrol handling the investigation of the crash itself.

The Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, City Road and Bridge, Yampa Valley Electric, Craig Fire/Rescue and Memorial Regional Health Emergency Medical Services all responded to the accident.

