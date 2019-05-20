Troopers arrest teen on child abuse, other charges after crash

A Craig teen is accused of a drunken rollover crash in a vehicle filled with children and booze.

According to arrest records, Ciara Rae Bugay, 18, was arrested Friday, May 17 on misdemeanor charges of driving vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or both, child abuse (criminal negligence resulting in injury to a child), careless driving causing bodily injury, violation of a restraining order, illegal possession/consumption of marijuana by an underage person, illegal possession of marijuana paraphernalia by an underage person, drank from/possessed an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, possessed an open marijuana container in a motor vehicle, and drove vehicle without seat belt in use (passenger).



Ciara Rae Bugay was arrested Friday, May 17 on multiple misdemeanor and traffic charges.

Bugay, Ciara

According to an arrest affidavit compiled by Officer M. Patterson obtained Monday by the Craig Press, Colorado State Patrol responded to Colorado Highway 394 near milepost 1.5 to find a single-vehicle crash in which Bugay told police that her passenger, an unidentified juvenile, “had jerked the steering wheel… and crashed the car.”

Police said they observed the juvenile passenger in the front seat to have “scrapes on (the victim’s) right elbow, a scratch on (the victim’s) right side, and complained of a sore neck.”

The affidavit redacted the names and ages of two additional juveniles allegedly in the vehicle, but detailed the passenger in the center rear seat of the vehicle “had numerous cuts on (the victim’s) left hand, had cuts, scrapes and bruises on (the victim’s) other hand, the left leg was bruised and had scrapes and bruises on (the victim’s) face.”

Police said Bugay appeared to be drunk at the scene.

“Upon contact with Bugay, she exhibited numerous indications of intoxication, admitted to drinking one drink of alcohol, at 2100 hours, and told me that she had not drank any alcohol since the crash,” the affidavit said. “Bugay consented to perform voluntary roadside maneuvers, and was unable to perform those maneuvers as a sober person would.”

After being placed under arrest, police said Bugay chose to perform a breath test.

“This breath test revealed Bugay’s BrAC to be 0.124 grams of alchohol per 210 liters of breath,” the affidavit said, adding Bugay was under a mandatory protection order prohibiting her from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances.

The affidavit said another trooper soon came to help investigate the crash and found the vehicle was traveling westbound on 394 when it entered the eastbound lane and veered “sharply back to the right, and began to rotate clockwise.”

After that, police said everyone’s lives were turned upside down.

“The Subaru traveled off the right side of the roadway, rolled over one and one half times, through a fence, and came to a rest on its roof,” the affidavit said.

Troopers determined the front passenger was not wearing their seatbelt at the time of the accident as the seatbelt “was locked in the open position,” according to the affidavit.

Troopers said they also found plenty of booze in the upside-down Subaru.

“Upon the inventory of the Subaru, a 4-liter bottle of Carlo Rossi Sangria, one 750 ml bottle of Svedka mango pineapple vodka, a 12-oz can of Mike’s blackberry hard lemonade, and one 750 ml bottle of Burnett’s Tropical Fruit Vodka were found,” the affidavit said. “Additionally, one glass pipe, used to smoke marijuana, was found and the marijuana pipe still had burnt marijuana loaded in its bowl.”

According to Moffat County combined court staff, Bugay was issued a $750 cash or surety bond and was still in the Moffat County Jail as of Monday, May 20.