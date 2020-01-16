Triple threat: Businesses combine space in downtown Craig

The building at 575 Yampa Ave. first began housing The Flower Mine, Northwest Pack and Ship and Black Mountain Trading Post in mid-November.

The inhabitants of 575 Yampa Ave. heard the expression “twice as nice” and decided to go a little further.

Starting in mid-November the space in downtown Craig has been home to not one, not two, but three businesses — The Flower Mine, Black Mountain Trading Post and Northwest Pack and Ship.

Sending out good vibes

Of the three, Pack and Ship is the newest, at least by name.

The building was formerly utilized by PackCenter Shipping and the Blackwell family, though the packaging service has been taken over by Kyle Rood, with the site continuing to serve as a hub for UPS and FedEx.

“We’re basically an independent contractor for FedEx, and we’re a UPS drop,” he said.

Rood owns the business with his mother, Vicki Penwell.

“We were really hoping to change the previous look of this place, make it an updated, professional environment,” he said.

Besides shipping services, Rood said he is working on obtaining a federal firearms license and will be bringing in a variety of sporting goods for sale.

“It just takes a little while to get all that fun paperwork processed,” he said.

Old items, new space

While Rood’s counter for Northwest Pack and Ship is located in the rear of the building, he sits only several feet away from Wade Golden, owner of Black Mountain Trading Post.

The antique shop features a variety of older specialty items, ranging from clocks to artwork to furniture to glassware.

A variety of antiques are on display for Black Mountain Trading Post.

“I just opened up from scratch. It was something I was always interested in, and I’ve always had a passion for antiques,” he said.

Golden first opened in September on Victory Way, with a location near Subway. However, when he learned the downtown spot was available, he took the new option.

Besides maintaining an online presence, now that he’s settled in the shop, Golden said he hopes to start a weekly tea event for customers.

“We’ll see what we can figure out,” he said.

Opportunity blooms

As the owner of longtime Craig business The Flower Mine for the past two years, Nicole Richards said she was looking for a change from her former shop at 410 W. Victory Way.

“We weren’t getting a lot of foot traffic there,” she said.

However, Richards found just what she needed in the downtown location, setting up in the front end of the building, with her bouquets among the first things shoppers see when they walk through the door.

Bouquets at The Flower Mine are on display.

The florist’s old shop is now being utilized by Good Vibes River Gear, and though it took some time to install a refrigeration unit, the Yampa Avenue spot has served her well.

“For a while it was kind of like working two jobs when we were getting everything set up,” she said with a laugh.

Thrice as nice

Besides a floor layout that allows them enough space without feeling gratuitous, the arrangement has only been positive since the three business owners worked it out two months ago.

“It was kind of a good situation for all of us,” Rood said. “We felt we could all play off of each other well. We’re all bringing people in the door to help each other out.”

Golden noted that each business in the space complements each other well. Besides the convenience of having shipping options right there, the inventory of The Flower Mine and Black Mountain Trading Post offsets perfectly.

“We’ve got a little better staying power, our overhead is definitely a lot lower, and we’re able to pass that along to our customers,” Golden said. “It seems like it’s just enough space for all of us.”