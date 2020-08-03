Trinity Boulger wins Supreme Champion at 2020 4H & FFA Halter Show

Trinity Boulger trots her horse to Judge Sandy Thurston during the Senior Showmanship portion of the 4H and FFA Halter Show Monday morning at the 2020 Moffat County Fair.

Joshua Carney / Craig Press

Trinity Boulger had quite the day Monday at the Moffat County Fairgrounds.

Boulger and her horse won Grand Champion of the gelding division in the 4H & FFA Halter Show in the arena at the fairgrounds, before then going on to be named Supreme Champion of the halter show.

The shows were judged by Sandy Thurston, who made the trip to Moffat County for Monday’s show from Powderhorn. Thurston judged each horse in the halter show based upon its conformation, according to the official judging handbook for halter shows. Conformation is defined as the physical appearance of an animal due to the arrangement of muscle, bone and other body tissue.

Aside from Boulger’s exploits Monday, Torin Gray was named Reserve Champion in the geldings class, while Jolene Rhyne and Michael Voloshin were named Grand Champion and Reserve Champion, respectively, in the mare division.

Rhyne was named Reserve Supreme Champion.

In total, 10 geldings and four mares were shown Monday.

