Trick-or-Treat Street to offer Halloween family fun in downtown Craig

A cluster of trick-or-treaters grab a photo during the 2018 Trick or Treat Street along Yampa Avenue and Victory Way.

Andy Bockelman

The annual procession of costumes, candy and community gets moving Thursday, Oct. 31 in downtown Craig.

Trick-or-Treat Street returns to the 400 and 500 block of Yampa Avenue Victory Way from 4 to 6 p.m. Halloween.

Yampa will be blocked off between Victory Way and Sixth Street, while volunteer crossing guards will ensure the safety of young trick-or-treaters along Victory, with businesses handing out plenty of free goodies.

Downtown Business Association will host a Trunk or Treat event for those who decorate their cars, with $50 in Spree Bucks available for the winners.

For more information, call 970-824-2151 or 970-824-7898.