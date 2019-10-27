Trick-or-Treat Street to offer Halloween family fun in downtown Craig
Craig Press Staff
The annual procession of costumes, candy and community gets moving Thursday, Oct. 31 in downtown Craig.
Trick-or-Treat Street returns to the 400 and 500 block of Yampa Avenue Victory Way from 4 to 6 p.m. Halloween.
Yampa will be blocked off between Victory Way and Sixth Street, while volunteer crossing guards will ensure the safety of young trick-or-treaters along Victory, with businesses handing out plenty of free goodies.
Downtown Business Association will host a Trunk or Treat event for those who decorate their cars, with $50 in Spree Bucks available for the winners.
For more information, call 970-824-2151 or 970-824-7898.
Business
Trick-or-Treat Street to offer Halloween family fun in downtown Craig
The annual procession of costumes, candy and community gets moving Thursday, Oct. 31 in downtown Craig.