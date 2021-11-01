 Trick-or-Treat Street draws hundreds of costumed revelers to downtown Craig | CraigDailyPress.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Trick-or-Treat Street draws hundreds of costumed revelers to downtown Craig

News News |

  

 

Saturday was a big day for Halloweening, as Yampa Avenue downtown was absolutely flooded by costumed trick-or-treaters.

The youngsters and not-so youngers (and also some livestock, delightfully) walked up and down the sidewalks patronizing local proprietors and others who were handing out candy. Here are some of the sights:

A robotic woman poses for a photo during Trick-or-Treat Street in Downtown Craig Saturday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
A plague doctor, killer clown, Paw Patroller, Grogu, old man and vampiress pose for a photo during Trick-or-Treat Street in Downtown Craig Saturday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
A dinosaur and a wizard pose for a photo during Trick-or-Treat Street in Downtown Craig Saturday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
A pirate, witch and unidentified stroller-bound child pose for a photo during Trick-or-Treat Street in Downtown Craig Saturday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Darth Maul poses for a photo during Trick-or-Treat Street in Downtown Craig Saturday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Batwoman and Comet, Superman's horse, pose for a photo during Trick-or-Treat Street in Downtown Craig Saturday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
The sidewalk is packed with costumed trick-or-treaters during Trick-or-Treat Street in Downtown Craig Saturday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
The owner of K S Creations hands out candy to kids during Trick-or-Treat Street in Downtown Craig Saturday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
A young family poses for a photo during Trick-or-Treat Street in Downtown Craig Saturday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
A skeleton poses for a photo during Trick-or-Treat Street in Downtown Craig Saturday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
A vampire bat poses for a photo during Trick-or-Treat Street in Downtown Craig Saturday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
A skunk and a butterfly pose for a photo during Trick-or-Treat Street in Downtown Craig Saturday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Eeyore, Piglet and a cat pose for a photo during Trick-or-Treat Street in Downtown Craig Saturday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
News
See more