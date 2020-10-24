Trick-or-Treat Street canceled

Kids receive candy from Kester Jewelry during Trick-or-Treat Street in downtown Craig in 2019.

Andy Bockelman

Downtown Craig won’t see a lot of ghouls, goblins and ghosts prowling the streets this Halloween as “Trick-or-Treat Street” is now officially canceled.

“We’re unfortunately notified by (Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment) that our case counts have triggered our ‘Protect Our Neighbor’ status,” Moffat County Public Health Director Kari Ladrow stated in a Tuesday email sent to the Downtown Business Association. “We cannot have the downtown event take place.”

According to DBA spokesperson Kandee Dilldine, event organizers had taken “every protocol” to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols currently under the “Protect Our Neighbors” initiative. The criteria put in place by the CDPHE, however, advises communities to tighten restrictions on outdoor events if surges in COVID-19 occur.

Northwest Colorado Health told the Craig Press on Thursday that there have been 7 recent positive cases of COVID-19 in Moffat County, bringing the total to 61.

“The plan was to extend Trick-or-Treat Street up to the Chamber of Commerce Yampa building and then to have volunteers at the corners of the streets… just counting how many people were in those areas,” Dilldine said.

Two additional Halloween-related events – Victory Motors’ “Trunk or Treat” and an outdoor community movie shown by the city’s parks and recreation department – are also canceled, Dilldine confirmed.

“We’ve had snow, like cold and snow and ice, and we never canceled because of that,” she said.

Kassie Vesely, Dilldine’s daughter and KS Kreations Bakery, which usually bakes 1,500 cookies to give out during the event, said she understands the cancellation is in the name of safety, but Trick-or-Treat Street is an event that typically summons the entire community.

“The cops would come down, the fire station’s down here… I think it was just a good community event,” she said. “A lot of kids from the Honor Society would come down and do Trunk or Treating.”

But, all is not lost. Impromptu door-to-door trick-or-treating is still allowed, said Dilldine.

“The one thing that I’ve seen on Facebook, a lot of people are just saying, ‘We’re going to be handing out candy’ and they add their address,” she said. “So there’s a lot of people encouraging people to go door to door and trick or treat at their house.”

“Halloween’s not canceled – just our downtown event is canceled,” Dilldine added.

Future outdoor events like the November’s “Festival of Lights” and December’s “Downhome Christmas” are still scheduled to take place.

“Our community is what keeps us going,” Dilldine said. “So we like to give back to the community in those different ways.”