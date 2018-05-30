Trial for Grand Junction man who fatally shot deputy canceled after defendant pleas guilty
May 30, 2018
GRAND JUNCTION– The trial for the man who shot and killed a Mesa County sheriff’s deputy two years ago was called off Tuesday when, a week into jury selection, the defendant agreed to plead guilty to reduced charges in exchange for the hope of freedom.
Austin Holzer, who was 17 years and 10 months old when he fatally shot Deputy Derek Geer in the face and neck on Feb. 8, 2016, originally pleaded not guilty to a slew of charges including first-degree murder and first-degree assault.
Hundreds of prospective jurors first reported for duty on May 18, and attorneys thought they would have a jury seated in the next week.
Holzer, whose attorneys didn’t deny he had fired the fatal shot, was supposed to spend the next several weeks in trial.
Read more at the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel.