Trial date set for former Craig City Councilman accused of child sex-related crimes

Former Craig City Councilman Brian MacKenzie is set to head to jury trial for three days starting on Tuesday, August 4 at 8 a.m. for child sex-related crimes.

Brian MacKenzie

Jefferson County Jail / Courtesy Photo

MacKenzie was in Jefferson County Court Monday afternoon, March 2, to set a court date. MacKenzie pleaded not guilty Monday, Feb. 3 in Jefferson County District Court to three child-sex related crimes.

MacKenzie was arrested in Jefferson County on Oct. 11 on three child-sex related crimes. His not guilty plea Monday afternoon sets up a trial by jury for the former city councilman. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for March 2 at 1 p.m. in Jefferson County, which will be his next court appearance.

According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office stemming from the Oct. 11, 2019 arrest, Brian Paul MacKenzie was arrested on felony charges of internet luring of a child, internet sexual exploitation of a child and criminal attempt — sexual assault on a child.

The arrest affidavit said MacKenzie was caught in the snare of an undercover sting operation Oct. 10 wherein a sheriff’s investigator was posing as an underage girl.

Shortly after the arrest, MacKenzie was booked into the Jefferson County Jail and posted a bond to secure his release Oct. 13, according to arrest records. MacKenzie remains out on bond at this time.

MacKenzie is scheduled to appear back in court on Monday, May 11 for a pre-trial conference at 1 p.m., and then will appear in court on Thursday, June 11 at 8:30 a.m. for a motions hearing prior to the start of the trial.

