Tri-State rebukes Guzman offer to shutter coal plants

Tri-State Generation and Transmission has refused an offer by Denver’s Guzman Energy to buy and subsequently shut down the remaining coal-fired generators at Craig Station.

In a news release, Guzman Energy announced it had made an offer to Tri-State that would lower its costs and provide savings to members.

“The proposal consists of a substantial cash infusion into Tri-State designed to finance the accelerated retirement of nearly 50% of Tri-State’s coal capacity not already slated for early closure, putting it in quick compliance with recent legislation while maintaining reliability and simultaneously lowering costs to members,” Guzman said in the release. “Guzman would replace the retired coal generation with a new portfolio that is in excess of 70% renewable. If implemented, this proposal would lower Tri-State’s costs immediately, enabling Tri-State to provide significant savings to members without sacrificing reliability or Tri-State’s system control.”

The Colorado Sun reported Wednesday that “substantial cash infusion into Tri-State” was worth some $500 million. The Sun’s report quoted Guzman spokeswoman Kathleen Staks, who said the mine feeding Craig Station was part of Guzman’s offer “and it would be closed and remediated unless another customer is found for the coal.”

Tri-State has been criticized in the past for its cap on local renewable generation to 5% of the area’s electricity load and the way it raised rates on some of Tri-State member co-ops over the years. These issues led to at least one electric co-op to take an offer from Guzman to buy out its remaining contract with Tri-State in order to make its power cheaper and more renewable.

According to a case study by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis released in April, the Kit Carson Electric Co-op in northern New Mexico was one of the first to leave Tri-State in order to build its local renewable base. Once the co-op pays off an exit fee loan sometime in 2022, KCEC officials say their member’s electricity costs will plummet to $47MWh, well below Tri-State’s 2017 wholesale average of $75MWh.

“Tri-State, in the meantime, has shown limited interest in developing a truly post-coal generation model,” the report states. “While it has invested some in renewables, it still gets most of its power from coal-fired generation and is heavily invested in coal plants and coal mines — with significant ownership stakes at plants and mines in Arizona, Colorado, and Wyoming.”

According to its website, IEEFA “conducts global research and analyses on financial and economic issues related to energy and the environment. The Institute’s mission is to accelerate the transition to a diverse, sustainable and profitable energy economy.”

IEEFA’s report also said three Tri-State members in Colorado — Delta Montrose Electric Association, United Power in Brighton and La Plata Electric in Durango — are exploring Tri-State breakups.

Tri-State did not directly responded to questions from the Craig Press sent May 10 about the IEEFA report, but in a statement Wednesday, Tri-State said Guzman went to press outlets after making the offer.

“Guzman Energy brought us an imaginative and creative high-level verbal proposal, which lacked any specific or meaningful detail or terms,” Tri-State’s CEO Duane Highley said in a news release. “Tri-State requested a written proposal but Guzman refused to provide one, instead deciding to go the press.”

Highley said Tri-State simply wants to keep options open instead of entering into the exclusive negotiations required by Guzman.

“It is not in the best interests of Tri-State, its members or its other stakeholders to enter into an exclusive arrangement with a single company like Guzman Energy before other options are also explored,” Highley said in the release.

Tri-State is treading lightly while they evaluate new energy legislation in Colorado and New Mexico.

“With new energy legislation in both Colorado and New Mexico, state rule-makings still to come and a dynamic energy market, there is much work to be done within our association to evaluate options and set a path forward,” Highley said. “Tri-State has a wide range of options to consider as we transition to our vision of a 21st century G&T.”